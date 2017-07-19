Munchausen by Proxy Moms: These Mothers Harmed Their Children to Gain Sympathy for Themselves

Kathy Bush (right) and daughter Jennifer

The Florida mom of three was convicted in 1999 of aggravated child abuse and fraud for deliberately making daughter Jennifer so sick that, by age 7, she was dropped from her parents’ insurance and became a poster child in Washington, D.C., for health care reform. Jennifer was hospitalized more than 200 times, enduring more than 40 surgical procedures, before being taken from home and placed in foster care, which ended her ailments. Kathy Bush served three years in prison.

In a twist, in 2015, the now-grown Jennifer, a social worker, took Kathy’s side, saying through an attorney, “she thinks her mother never abused her.”