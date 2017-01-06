9 People Shot, 1 Killed in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Suspect in Custody

Multiple people have been shot at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

One shooter is in custody, authorities said.

Ari Fleischer, Former White House Press Secretary for President George W. Bush, was at the airport. He tweeted, “I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”

He added a few minutes later, “The police said there is one shooter and five victims.”

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

“All seems calm now but the police aren’t letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am,” Fleischer tweeted.

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

NBC News reported that there could be as many as nine possible victims.

NBC News: A shooter is in custody following an incident at Fort Lauderdale airport. 6-9 possible injuries reported. w/ @KerryNBC — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 6, 2017

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.