Multiple Pedestrians Struck by Van in Toronto, Driver Arrested

Getty
Multiple pedestrians were struck by a van Monday in Toronto whose driver was later arrested, police announced.
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or fatalities. A tweet from the Toronto Police Operations Centre said a “possible” eight to 10 pedestrians were struck by a white van on Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East.
Police announced the van was located and its driver was arrested.
A media sergeant is responding to the scene, police announced.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.