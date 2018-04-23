Multiple Pedestrians Struck by Van in Toronto, Driver Arrested

Multiple pedestrians were struck by a van Monday in Toronto whose driver was later arrested, police announced.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or fatalities. A tweet from the Toronto Police Operations Centre said a “possible” eight to 10 pedestrians were struck by a white van on Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East.

Police announced the van was located and its driver was arrested.

Collision, numerous pedestrians have been struck by a white van on Yonge St and Finch area. further when I get more. #GO725711 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

A media sergeant is responding to the scene, police announced.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.