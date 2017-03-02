Mother Whose 4 Children Were Murdered by Ex-Husband Speaks at Sentencing: ‘You’re a Devil in Disguise’

The Michigan woman whose four children were killed by her then-husband attended the man’s sentencing Wednesday, telling him he’s “a devil in disguise” who will “burn in hell for all of eternity” for the crime.

PEOPLE confirms that Faith Green recounted for the court the morning of Sept. 21, 2016, when Gregory Green, 50, fatally shot his stepchildren — 19-year-old Chadney Allen and 17-year-old Kara Allen — in front of her, forever changing her life.

Faith Green was stabbed and shot by her husband but survived the attack inside the couples’ Dearborn Heights residence.

Green’s own daughters with Faith — Kaleigh, 4, and Koi Green, 5 — both died from asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. Records verify that Green placed them in a car; toxic fumes from the tailpipe were routed into the vehicle through a plastic hose.

“You’re a con artist. You’re a monster. You’re a devil in disguise,” she said Wednesday. “You are now forever exposed.”

Gregory Green was sentenced to 47 and 102 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after he turns 97.

His ex-wife, who was granted a divorce in December, told Green he murdered because he is “insecure,” but claimed he failed in his mission to ruin her.

“I will not suffer as you intended,” she read from a written statement, PEOPLE learns from court officials. “What you did did not work. While I stand up here trembling with fear I put on my bravest face to be in the same room with the man who murdered all four of my children, two of them violently in front of me with a gun. He killed my other two babies with a hose that ran from the tail pipe of his car to where they were innocently sleeping.”

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, Gregory Green recently admitted before a Wayne County judge that he killed his two daughters and his stepdaughters in late September — eight years after his release from prison for his first wife’s stabbing death. Green pleaded guilty to murder, torture and assault for the Sept. 28. 2016, crime.

Court records confirm Green called 911 not long after the murders and admitted he had killed his children. Police found him waiting for them on his front porch.

Inside, officers found Faith Green bound with duct tape and zip ties. Green cut his wife’s face with a box cutter before shooting her foot. He shot his two stepdaughters multiple times as their mother watched.

Faith Green had filed for divorce a month before the murders, citing a “breakdown in the marriage relationship” in court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Green pleaded no contest to his first wife’s 1991 murder. He was released in 2008 and he and Faith Green married three years later.

On Wednesday, before learning his punishment, Gregory Green addressed the court.

“It’s in God’s hands. Only [God] can judge,” the admitted killer said, PEOPLE confirms. “I’m sorry this happened. God knows the heart. He knows how regretful … how sorry I am. Not one day that goes by I don’t think of my girls. … I pray that God be with Chadney and Kara. I feel bad how this has deeply impacted everyone. May God help them … help me … help us all.”

Faith Green said Wednesday that she has recurring nightmares about the murders, which prosecutors claim her former husband planned in advance.

“I miss my children so much that words will never be able to explain,” Faith Green said Wednesday. “Some days I wish I had [died]. There’s a hole in my heart and soul that can never be repaired. This wound will never heal. This wound will never heal.”

She also told the court she was “not satisfied” with her ex-husband’s sentence.

“There is no punishment that fits this crime,” she said. “Not even torture and death would be justice.”