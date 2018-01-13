An Oklahoma woman was found guilty of first-degree murder after she forced a crucifix and medallion down her daughter’s throat.

The jury recommended Juanita Gomez, 51, receive a sentence of life in prison without parole, according to The Washington Post.

Juanita killed her 33-year-old daughter Geneva Gomez in 2016.

While performing a welfare check in Oklahoma City, police discovered the bludgeoned body of Geneva, a police spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time.

According to investigators, Geneva’s remains were allegedly covered in blood, and there was a large crucifix lying across her chest.

Her face was also bruised and swollen, the spokesperson said.

Juanita told investigators she had punched her daughter repeatedly before shoving the crucifix and a religious medallion into her throat.

She told police she attacked her daughter because the 33-year-old was possessed, and that she believed the crucifix and medallion would help “rid Satan” from her body. After watching her die, she tried cleaning her daughter’s body and positioned her in the shape of a cross.