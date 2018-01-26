Mom Charged With Murder After Allegedly Telling Police Son Committed Suicide on Christmas Day

A North Carolina woman was arrested Wednesday for the death of her 32-year-old son on Christmas Day, officials confirmed to PEOPLE.

Elizabeth Yarborough, 57, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to court documents.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, Elizabeth called 911 and told Clayton Police she needed help for her son, James Benjamin Yarborough Jr.

“When Clayton Police officers arrived, they found her son lying just inside the apartment with a single gunshot wound to his head,” according to a statement released by the Clayton Police Department. “Yarborough initially told officers that her son had shot himself with his own gun and his death was a suicide.”

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Elizabeth’s arrest because officials “find there is probable cause to believe” she killed her son “with malice by using a firearm,” according to the warrant.

“We knew before the autopsy report that Mr. Yarborough did not shoot himself,” Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said Wednesday afternoon to The News & Observer newspaper in Raleigh. “Had not the detectives put in the time, working nonstop on this case, someone would have gotten away with murder.”

There was a history of domestic violence in the family at previous addresses where she has been the aggressor, Myhand told the newspaper.

“That’s part of the investigation that led to today’s charges,” said Myhand, who did not explain a possible motive. “They were the only two people in the house. There was some interaction that ultimately led to the shooting. It was hard to prove intent based on statements made to us.”

Elizabeth made her first appearance in front of a Johnston County judge this morning. She remains in jail with no bond. Officials said she retained her own attorney but it was unclear who was representing her. Her next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.