Mom Accused of Murdering Estranged Kids Confesses to Judge: ‘I Accept My Consequences’

A 29-year-old Indiana woman who was charged three months ago with smothering her two children to death has penned a letter to the judge in her case admitting guilt and expressing her readiness to serve a lifelong prison term, PEOPLE confirms.

Amber Pasztor’s letter was dated Dec. 14 but was only filed with the court Tuesday, a court official tells PEOPLE.

The letter was obtained by multiple news outlets, including the Journal Gazette, Tribune News Services, WANE and WNDU.

Pasztor wrote to Elkhart Circuit Court Judge Terry Shewmaker and said she “made a lot of bad decisions in my life but this one really did it … I am guilty and I accept my consequences,” the court official confirms.

Pasztor faces two counts of murder in the Sept. 26 killings of her estranged children, 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

The brother and sister were killed after being abducted from their grandparents, who had legal custody of their grandchildren, police have said. Their abduction prompted a statewide AMBER Alert.

The bodies of both children found in a car behind the police department in Elkhart, Indiana.

Pasztor lost custody of her children a year and a half ago, her family previously told PEOPLE, because she allegedly had substance abuse problems and threatened to harm the children, according to both her mother and her step-grandmother.

Pasztor faces a life sentence if convicted.

Judge Shewmaker has yet to make a ruling on the letter but has postponed the start of Pasztor’s trial date because of it, calling for additional competency testing.

But she declined further psychiatric visits in her letter, according to WANE, writing, “I want to plead guilty to the two counts of murder. I am competent and I refuse to see another psych doctor. I accept life with no parole.”

Pasztor’s trial was to start in late January. It has been moved to March 20.

Her attorneys could not be reached for comment.