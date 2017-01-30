Shooting at Quebec Mosque: Up to 5 Reported Dead, More Wounded

Police in Quebec City confirm there was a shooting at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center Sunday night that left multiple people dead and others injured.
The director of the mosque told CBC News five people were killed, but police have yet to confirm the number of casualties.
A witness told Reuters three gunmen were involved in the shooting, which occurred during evening prayers. The witness says about 40 people were inside the mosque at the time.
The SPVQ says they have multiple suspects in custody.
The shooting occurred just after 8:00 p.m. local time in the Sainte-Foy neighborhood of Quebec City.
