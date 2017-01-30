Shooting at Quebec Mosque: Up to 5 Reported Dead, More Wounded

Police in Quebec City confirm there was a shooting at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center Sunday night that left multiple people dead and others injured.

The director of the mosque told CBC News five people were killed, but police have yet to confirm the number of casualties.

JUST IN: Video shows police in Quebec City responding to reports of deadly shooting at Mosque. https://t.co/OfIp2Nx1u9 pic.twitter.com/KPeDuZD4V4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2017

A witness told Reuters three gunmen were involved in the shooting, which occurred during evening prayers. The witness says about 40 people were inside the mosque at the time.

Le SPVQ confirme qu'il y a des dècès et des blessés,des suspects ont été arrêtés, plus de détails à venir. — SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) January 30, 2017

The SPVQ says they have multiple suspects in custody.

The shooting occurred just after 8:00 p.m. local time in the Sainte-Foy neighborhood of Quebec City.

Story developing …