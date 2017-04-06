Empire Actor Morocco Omari Arrested After Girlfriend Accuses Him of Domestic Violence

Empire actor Morocco Omari was arrested this week in Chicago and accused of misdemeanor domestic battery after his girlfriend claimed he shoved her to the ground, police tell PEOPLE.

Omari’s publicist dismissed the allegation as “blatantly false” and said he was “extremely confident” that the actor “will be completely vindicated in this matter.”

Chicago police say they responded to a call about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where Omari’s 24-year-old girlfriend told officers he had allegedly pushed her down to the ground multiple times during a verbal argument.

The girlfriend said she suffered scratches to her chest and neck, according to police.

Omari, 46, was arrested that same day and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, police said.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, but his publicist tells PEOPLE that Omari has not appeared before a judge to enter a plea.

In a statement, Omari’s publicist said the actor “would like to thank his fans for their support,” adding, “[Omari] was brought up by his mother and grandmother and is the proud father of two minor daughters. He has long been an advocate of anti-violence against women.”

“He has never displayed any hint of violence toward women and never will,” the publicist continued. “Violence against women simply isn’t in Omari’s DNA.”

Omari plays Empire‘s Tariq Cousins, an FBI agent and the half-brother of Terrence Howard’s Lucious Lyon.

He has previously appeared on Homeland and Person of Interest, among other series.