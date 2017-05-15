Moors Murderer Ian Brady Dead at 79

Ian Brady, one of the most notorious murderers in British and world history, has died. He was 79.

Brady, who was called the “Moors murderer,” died on Monday at Merseyside’s Ashworth Hospital, a high-security hospital where he had been held since 1985.

“We can confirm a 79-year-old patient in long-term care at Ashworth High Secure Hospital has died after becoming physically unwell,” a Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust spokesman confirmed to multiple U.K. news outlets.

From 1963 to 1965, Brady and his then-girlfriend Myra Hindley killed a string of children and buried them on the Yorkshire moors after sexually torturing their victims. Hindley died in prison in 2002.

In 1966, Brady was arrested for the killings of John Kilbride, 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17. Almost 20 years later, in 1985, he admitted the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett. Four of the victims were buried on Saddleworth Moor, near Oldham, Greater Manchester. Brady went to his grave without telling the family of Keith Bennett where his remains are.

During a court hearing in February, Brady’s lawyers said he had been bedridden for the last couple of years and was terminally ill with emphysema, according to Sky News.

The Guardian reported in December that Brady revealed he had a lung and chest condition, and had been receiving palliative care from cancer nurses at Ashworth.

Brady had been on multiple hunger strikes since 1999, arguing he should be allowed to die, but had been force-fed because he was considered mentally ill, according to the BBC. In February, his plea to be moved from Ashworth to a Scottish prison, where he would not be force-fed and be allowed to die if he wished, was denied.