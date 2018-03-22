Montana Man Accused of Killing His Parents Once Stole $15,000 Worth of Items From Them

A 21-year-old Montana man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents earlier this week — as police search for another person of interest in the case, PEOPLE confirms.

On Tuesday, Kaleb Taylor of Helena, was arrested and charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence, local station KPAX TV reports.

The 21-year-old is accused of killing his mother, Charla Rae Taylor, 64, and his father, David Muncie Taylor, 61, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told local station KTVH.

Charla was found dead on a bed in a master bedroom, while David was found on the living room floor, the station reports.

Preliminary autopsy results released Thursday morning show that the couple died from multiple blunt and sharp force injuries, Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg confirms to PEOPLE in an email.

Police are still trying to determine a motive.

During police interviews, Kaleb allegedly confessed to the killings, saying he beat his parents to death, according to court records cited by the Associated Press.

Kaleb also allegedly confessed to trying to cover up the killings by showering afterward, burning the blood-soaked clothes he wore during the alleged attack and disposing of the alleged weapon, according to the AP.

He allegedly led authorities to the place where he burned the clothes and showed them where he had put the weapon, which police have not yet named, the AP reports.

A concerned neighbor who checked on the couple Monday night discovered the grisly scene, Dutton told KTVH.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Wednesday, Kaleb made an initial appearance in court, where a justice of the peace set his bond at $500,000, court records show.

He did not enter a plea and asked for a public defender. It was not immediately clear if he has been provided with an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Online records show he remains at the Lewis and Clark Detention Center.

Authorities are also searching for Andrew Duncan, whom they have identified as a person of interest in the case.

Andrew Duncan Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office

While authorities seek to find and talk to Duncan, Dutton says that the community — including his staff — is grappling with the horror of the killings.

“This was a mom and a dad,” Dutton told KTVH. “These cases are not easy to work.

“Some of my staff knew these people personally. It was difficult but the staff did their job and they know to be professional and work to bring the county attorney the best case we can. It is how we are going to bring honor to them.”

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Kaleb is on probation for burglary after he took $15,000 worth of items from his parents’ house including gold jewelry and a laptop computer, CBS News reports.

The sheriff’s office, who did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment, asks anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts to call 406-447-8293.