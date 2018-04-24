W.Va. Mom Who Claimed Human Traffickers Kidnapped Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Is Convicted of Murdering Her

A West Virginia woman who claimed her 3-year-old daughter was kidnapped by human traffickers in 2011 has been found guilty of murdering the child, multiple outlets report.

On Monday, a jury in Lewis County Circuit Court found Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway, 35, guilty of four felony counts in the death of her daughter, Aliayah Lunsford, WVNews reports.

Conaway was convicted of murder of a child by parent by failure to provide necessities, death of a child by parent by child abuse, child abuse resulting in injury and concealment of a dead body, CBS News reports.

Conaway faces up to life in prison. Jurors returned to court Tuesday morning to decide whether Conaway will be eligible for parole, WVNews reports.

Conaway reported her daughter missing from their home in Weston on Sept. 24, 2011.

She told investigators that when she checked on Aliayah earlier that morning, she was asleep in her bed, but that when she returned to her daughter’s room hours later, the girl was gone, court records show.

Authorities believe Aliayah died inside her home, hours after Conaway struck the little girl in the head with a board, prosecutors said in court, WVNews reports.

Conaway’s two older daughters testified said the child fell to the ground after her mother struck her, WVNews reports. They said Conaway refused to bring the child to the hospital and wouldn’t let anyone else call for help, court records show.

The daughters testified that their mother put the child’s lifeless body in a clothes hamper before disposing of it in the woods, CBS reports.

One of her daughters testified that she is still scared of her mother, saying, “Her favorite line to tell us was: ‘I brought you into this world, and I can take you out,’” WVNews reported.

Conaway tried to cover up the murder by saying her daughter had been kidnapped by human traffickers who were part of a motorcycle gang, court records state.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Christina Flanigan told jurors that Conaway treated Aliayah worse than a dog, the Associated Press and local station WOWK-TV report.

Defense attorney Tom Dyer argued that there’s no evidence that the child was killed, the AP reports.

Calls to Dyer for comment were not immediately returned.