Mom-to-Be Miscarries After Being Punched in the Stomach — as Police Search for Accused Woman

Investigators in Kentucky are searching for a 46-year-old woman accused of punching an expectant mother in the stomach and causing a miscarriage.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Cindy Caudill is on the run, wanted on a single count of third-degree fetal homicide.

Police started looking for Caudill Friday morning after an ambulance was called to a home where a woman was reportedly having a miscarriage, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The statement reads: “The investigators for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office learned that on March 27, 2018, there had allegedly been an altercation between the female victim who was pregnant and Cindy L. Caudill, where allegedly Caudill had punched the pregnant female victim in the stomach, apparently causing the miscarriage of a fetus.”

The fetus was believed to be 3-months-old.

A warrant was issued for Caudill’s arrest and police issued a call to the public to be on the lookout for her.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

The alleged altercation happened the same day Caudill and a man, named Bill Vaughn, were both arrested following a domestic incident. (Vaughn is not wanted in the fetal homicide.) An arrest citation obtained by the Kentucky Herald-Leader states that “deputies could not determine a primary aggressor,” and alleges that “it seemed that both parties were equally involved.”

Caudill and Vaughn were both charged with fourth-degree assault, but it was unclear Monday if either defendant had entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Caudill is urged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

All calls will be kept confidential.