Mom Arrested After Allegedly Live-Streaming Toddler Son Taped to the Wall as Punishment

An Ohio teen mother who allegedly taped her son to the wall as punishment and live-streamed it on social media has been charged with abduction, PEOPLE confirms.

Shayla Rudolph, 18, was taken into custody by Reynoldsburg, Ohio, police Thursday morning, a police spokesman tells PEOPLE.

Rudolph made headlines Wednesday when the video surfaced on local news: It apparently shows her 2-year-old son taped to the wall and crying while she cleans her apartment.

“You’ve got the best mommy in the whole wide world,” Rudolph says to the boy in the video.

It is unclear when she filmed the video.

During the video, Rudolph explains why she punished her son.

“You can’t clean without them running around, tearing up? Tape them to the wall,” she says.

According to the police news release, the boy was allegedly taped to the wall for approximately 15 minutes. Rudolph also allegedly taped his mouth shut during the incident.

A concerned viewer sent the video to ABC 6, a local television station. The station reports that a few days after her first video, Rudolph uploaded a second video claiming she no longer tapes her son to the wall and that she had been contacted by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

Rudolph’s son has been taken into custody by

Family Services, the news release states. It is unclear if Rudolph has an attorney or has entered a plea.

Family Services could not be reached for comment.