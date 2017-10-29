Mom Allegedly Robs Bank While 6-Year-Old Daughter Waits in Getaway Taxi

A woman was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank while leaving her 6-year-old daughter waiting in a taxi in Long Island, New York, on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Suffolk County Police Department, 28-year-old Diana Marini entered a Chase bank in Islandia around 1:05 p.m. Saturday and allegedly gave the teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied, and the mother got into a waiting taxi with an undisclosed amount of money.

Fourth Precinct Police Officer James Tobin responded and quickly located the taxi, Marini and her child, police said.

Marini, from Brentwood, New York, was charged with robbery and endangering the welfare of a child, according to authorities. She was to be held overnight and will be arraigned on Sunday.

Her daughter was released to family members, and Suffolk County Child Protective Services were notified.

Earlier this month, a similar situation occurred in the same area. The Suffolk County Police Department reported 20-year-old Madison Munoz was arrested after demanding cash from the Bridgehampton National Bank while her 10-month-old son was in her vehicle.