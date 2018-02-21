Mom-of-4 Is Fatally Stabbed — Allegedly by Homeless Man She'd Helped and Befriended

A mother-of-four was killed in her Denver loft earlier this month, allegedly by a homeless man whom she’d been trying to help.

Jeanna Leslie, 49, was found stabbed to death inside her third-floor apartment near downtown Denver.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, police have arrested a homeless man and charged him with first degree murder. Terry Dunford, 40, was allegedly a drifter who had befriended the victim before her death. The affidavit alleges that Leslie even allowed Dunford and another man to live in her apartment while they got back on their feet.

Surveillance video showed Dunford buying beer at a nearby store on February 7, the day that investigators believe Leslie died. After the purchase, surveillance shows him heading to her apartment.

Leslie, a former English teacher, had recently moved to Colorado from Texas. According to CBS News, she had been working seasonal jobs at Banana Republic, Uber and Lyft as she worked towards resuming her teaching career.

According to the affidavit, Leslie’s ex-husband called 911 on February 13, after she failed to pick up her kids as planned for a basketball game. Officers arrived at her home, where they found her body. Authorities believe that her body was inside her apartment for six days before she was discovered.

The affidavit also states that officers recovered a wallet with several of Dunford’s identification cards in it, including a driver’s license, his Veterans Affair card, and an ID from the the Denver Rescue Mission.

Dunford is being held without bond. Court records do not list an attorney of record for him. He has not entered a plea.

“It’s a shock. It’s surreal,” the victim’s daughter, 20-year-old Audra Leslie, tells CBS News. “You don’t know where to go from here … She has four kids who are — we’re all pretty young. You kind of need your mom in your life.”