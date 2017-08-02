Ariz. Mom Intentionally Stranded Toddler in the Desert to Die: A ‘Cold-Hearted, Horrendous Killing’

A 23-year-old Arizona woman will be spending the next 20 years in prison for placing her 17-month-old daughter in a stroller last year and pushing the girl into the desert where she was left to die, PEOPLE confirms.

Ashley Attson, from Chinle, Arizona, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge David C. Campbell after previously pleading guilty to a single murder charge.

Attson, a member of the Navajo Nation, admitted leaving her daughter in the desert for four days and nights in September as she otherwise went about her life.

“Over the next few days, she met friends for ice cream and posted pictures of herself on Facebook,” federal prosecutors said in a news release.

“When she returned, the child was dead.”

Two days after discovered her daughter dead, Attson “returned for the body, put it into a trash bag, and buried it in an animal hole,” prosecutors said.

Attson had only regained custody of her child two months before her murder, according to authorities. They said the girl, whose name has not been released, was born with methamphetamine in her system. As a result, she was placed in the custody of tribal social services

In announcing the two-decade sentence, Judge Campbell said that this was an “intentional, cold-hearted, horrendous killing of an innocent child.”

For five years after she’s released, Attson will be placed on supervised release.

Messages left with her attorney and with prosecutors were not immediately returned on Wednesday.