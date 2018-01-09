Police Capture Mom and Boyfriend Accused of Torturing and Killing Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

Unites States Marshals have captured a Michigan couple accused of torturing and murdering the woman’s young daughter in Georgia, PEOPLE confirms.

Candice Renea Diaz, 24, and her boyfriend, Brad Edward Fields, 28, were arrested near Lake Park, Georgia, Tuesday after Michigan police announced they were wanted in the death of Diaz’s 4-year-old daughter.

The child was found severely injured on New Year’s Day but died later in the hospital, according to the Sumpter Township Police Department. She had severe burns to her extremities and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

On Jan. 3, the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the child’s death a homicide, and the medical examiner allegedly found evidence of multiple traumatic injuries and signs of Battered Child Syndrome — meaning the girl had multiple injuries to her body that were sustained at different times.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

From left: Candice Renea Diaz and Brad Edward Fields Sumpter Township Police Department (2)

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Diaz and Fields were wanted on charges of murder, second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and torture.

Fields was also charged as a habitual offender.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

It is unclear at this time whether Diaz or Fields has an attorney.