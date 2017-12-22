Mom and Boyfriend Allegedly Filmed Abuse of 3-Year-Old Boy Whose Body Was Found Encased in Concrete

A Kansas mother and her live-in boyfriend charged in the murder of her 3-year-old son — whose body was found last fall encased in concrete in their former home — allegedly filmed the boy’s abuse, according to a newly released police affidavit.

Almost six months before Evan Brewer‘s remains were discovered last September left behind in the Wichita rental property where he had lived with his mother and her boyfriend, time-stamped video images show the child nude on a concrete floor, his arms and hands behind his back and what appears to be a leather belt around his neck, according to the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

A second video image time-stamped for the same date, March 12, depicts a child’s exposed legs and buttocks, with the child standing “on a piece of cardboard atop wooden pallets on a concrete floor next to a concrete wall,” and wearing a metal chain that trails outside of the camera’s range, the affidavit states.

A voice that police attribute to the mother’s boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, is heard in the video that accompanies that image saying, “Here you go tough smart guy. Think you can hear me coming now? Think you are so smart? I betcha you can’t. I bet you you’re not.”

On March 14 — two days after those images were recorded, and one day after Evan’s father, Carlo Brewer, called 911 to request a police check on the safety of his son in his mother’s custody — Carlo Brewer’s attorney, Shayla Johnston, asked a judge to force the mother, Miranda Miller, to provide proof that Evan was alive.

Johnston feared that Bodine was holding Evan hostage, and wanted the case referred for criminal child abuse prosecution, but the judge declined.

“He was tortured within days of me begging a judge to help him,” Johnston alleges to PEOPLE.

“We were aware of how awful it was beginning in February,” says Johnston, who is also Carlo Brewer’s cousin. “We didn’t know there was video footage.”

The affidavit describes alleged additional video recording of the boy taken on May 19.

Seven days later, on May 26, Miller purchased concrete mix and a trowel, according to the affidavit, which does not state how or when the boy may have died.

Earlier this month Miller, 36, and Bodine, 40 were charged with murdering Evan, whose body was found by a landlord cleaning the home after evicting the couple. According to a police report, the landlord noticed a strange odor coming from a concrete structure. He contacted police, who discovered the remains that were later identified as Evan’s.

The child had not been seen since July.

Neither Miller nor Bodine have entered a plea. Both are due in court Jan. 11, a spokesperson for the Sedgewick County District Attorney’s office tells PEOPLE.

A call by PEOPLE to the office of Miller’s attorney, Steven Wagle, was met with a no comment. Bodine’s attorney, Casey Cotton, could not immediately be reached and did not return a call from PEOPLE.

The affidavit recounts police interrogation of witnesses who described Bodine’s alleged drug use and physical abuse of Miller and others, including his daughter and a former wife of Bodine’s, who allegedly told officers, “He enjoyed hurting me. It was a power trip. It made him feel all-powerful.”

Evan was the grandson of former Wichita mayor and current Kansas gubernatorial candidate Carl Brewer.

Miller and Bodine are being held without bond.