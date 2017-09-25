S.C. Mom Charged With Murder After Baby’s Remains Allegedly Decomposed in Apartment For More Than a Year

A 41-year-old South Carolina woman has been charged with murder for allegedly living for more than a year in a Fountain Inn apartment with the decomposing remains of her newborn baby, PEOPLE confirms.

Jamie Melissa Wilson, of Gray Court, was arrested on Friday and charged with homicide by child neglect, according to a warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

Investigators believe Wilson failed to properly care for the child and is therefore responsible for the baby’s death.

Because the baby was found in an advanced state of decomposition, medical examiners have yet to determine the baby’s sex or how the infant died, but allege the child was nearly 9 months old at death.

Detectives allege the baby’s body was found wrapped in a hooded sweatshirt that had been placed inside a trash bag and then a tote bag. The warrant alleges the remains were found in a container that was inside yet another container.

Police discovered the remains in Wilson’s bedroom as they attempted to serve her with an eviction notice.

According to the warrant, Wilson allegedly told investigators the baby was born a year ago.

She allegedly told police the baby was born but stopped breathing, the warrant says. Rather than take the child to the hospital, police allege she hid the child’s body.

Wilson does not have legal counsel who could comment on her behalf. She has yet to appear in court to answer to the charges she faces.