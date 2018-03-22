'I Just Got Rid of It:' Mom Charged With Murder After Allegedly Tossing Newborn Onto Neighbor's Deck

Disturbing new allegations have emerged in the case of Camille Wasinger-Konrad, the 23-year-old Colorado mom accused of killing her newborn child earlier this year.

Wasinger-Konrad was in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in her case, according to several local news outlets.

Wasinger-Konrad, who is being held without bond, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence. She has yet to enter a plea, a spokeswoman for the Douglas County Court tells PEOPLE.

KDVR reports that Douglas County Detective Adam Moorman said in court Tuesday that he spoke with Wasinger-Konrad on Jan. 2, after a newborn was found dead on her neighbor’s back porch — with the umbilical cord still attached.

Moorman said Wasinger-Konrad was sitting on her bed and agreed to talk to him. But she allegedly told the detective she had no idea what he was investigating, reports the Highlands Ranch Herald.

Moorman allegedly asked Wasinger-Konrad about the dead baby, and she initially denied knowing anything about it.

But she allegedly changed her story, KDVR reports: According to Moorman, the woman told him she awoke that morning with severe stomach cramps and that “the baby just came out.”

Wasinger-Konrad allegedly said she had no idea she was pregnant — but co-workers interviewed by detectives disputed that claim, saying she had told them about her pregnancy.

Fox News reports Wasinger-Konrad allegedly told police “I just got rid of it” when asked about the baby.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

She allegedly told investigators she put her hand over the baby’s mouth so the child’s cries would not disturb her landlord’s sleeping family, Fox News reports.

According to the Highlands Ranch Herald, Wasinger-Konrad allegedly told officers she carried the child outside in a blanket, and sat on her deck for 10 minutes — all the while, covering the baby’s mouth.

The paper reports she allegedly tossed the baby’s body over a nine-foot fence onto a neighbor’s back deck.

It was found 14 hours later, when the neighbors went to use their hot tub and found their dog sniffing the corpse.

Wasinger-Konrad’s lawyer could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The cause of the baby’s death has not been released.

Wasinger-Konrad is due back in court for her arraignment on May 22.