N.Y. Mom Allegedly Let 2 Children Play in Same Room as Older Sister's Decomposing Body

For two days, police say a 2-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother slept and played in the same room in which the body of their older sister was left to rot — and now, their mother is facing charges.

Charging documents allege 31-year-old Serina Madden was arrested on Feb. 18, after the remains of her daughter, Belladonna Loke, were found in the bedroom of a residence in Colesville, New York. She faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, the child was living in the home with family members, and had been there since December.

Madden has not been charged in connection with her daughter’s death.

She posted bail Friday for her release. PEOPLE’s efforts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful Thursday.

The charging documents allege Madden knew the little girl was dead, but that she “failed to take care of Belladonna’s remains.”

Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, Madden allegedly allowed her other children, who are not named in the charging documents, to sleep and play in the same bedroom where the body was decomposing.

If convicted on the two counts, Madden could be sentenced to a year in jail.

According to the charging documents, Belladonna had been suffering from a serious medical condition prior to her death.

The cause and manner of the child’s death have not been released by authorities.

Plea information was not available at press time. Neither was the name of Madden’s attorney or whether she has one.