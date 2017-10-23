N.Y. Mom and 2 Adult Children Allegedly Went on Armed Robbery Spree

A 55-year-old New York woman and her two adult children were arrested Saturday for allegedly committing armed robberies at seven businesses in a month-long crime spree throughout Suffolk County, according to a press release from Suffolk County police.

Deborah Salvatore was charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Her daughter, Lauren Mascia, 31, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery and her son, Rick Mascia, 25, was also charged with six counts of first-degree robbery. They all reportedly pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Sunday, according to ABC.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Rick walked into a Dunkin Donuts and allegedly demanded money from the cashier while displaying a knife, the release states. Rick allegedly grabbed the money and ran outside where his mother was waiting for him inside a parked vehicle, officials said. Detectives had them under surveillance and arrested them at the scene, the release said.

“They committed robberies together, now they’ll go to jail together,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said during a press conference Sunday.

For about a month, at least one family member allegedly robbed small businesses, which included ice cream parlors, donut shops and dollar stores.

During the press conference, Sini pointed to a photo of Lauren Mascia and described her as the alleged “primary perpetrator.”

“She would go in, essentially purchase an item, or purport to purchase an item and when at the cashier, would brandish a pocket-sized knife and demand cash,” Sini alleged. “Her brother Rick served as the get-away driver in those robberies.”

It was unclear whether the trio have obtained an attorney.