Suspect Arrested in Death of Fort Worth Woman Strangled Near Texas Christian University

A Texas man has been arrested in the death of 22-year-old Molly Matheson, who was found strangled in her home near Texas Christian University, PEOPLE confirms.

On Friday Fort Worth police arrested the man, who has not yet been identified due to an ongoing investigation into whether he is connected to other crimes.

“[Our] detectives are still working diligently to tie up some lose ends and it is a possibility he could be responsible for other offenses,” a Fort Worth police spokesperson says.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On April 10, Matheson’s body was found by her mother in her apartment’s bathroom.

The crime shook the quiet neighborhood near the University. “Until we find whoever did this, I think a lot of people will be on edge,” Elise Vadaurri, a TCU sophomore, told the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth. “There’s a lot of young females and families who live over here.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

But authorities say locals can rest easy now.

“There’s no one else we’re looking at,” the Fort Worth police spokesperson says. “Whether it was random or not, [that’s] going to have to come out with the investigation.”

Matheson’s brother, Nick Matheson, paid tribute to his sister on Twitter, writing, “I can’t say much but I will say this. You damn better love everyone in your life as much as you possibly can. I miss you so much Molly.”