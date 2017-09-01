Man Sent to Hospital by MMA Fighter After He Entered Gym with Loaded Gun, Police Say

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Burbank, California, Tuesday after entering an MMA gym with a loaded gun, police tell PEOPLE.

Matthew Lloyd, a Los Angeles resident, walked into the Defiant MMA Mixed Martial Arts Studio carrying a “black messenger-style bag,” a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department says.

When police arrived at the scene, Lloyd was “being subdued by another male inside the facility,” who police identified only as an instructor at the gym.

“In order to protect himself, the instructor used martial arts techniques to control and subdue the suspect until police arrived,” a statement obtained by PEOPLE reads. “It was learned the suspect was in fact armed with a loaded handgun, which was inside the messenger bag.” No shots were fired within the gym.

Lloyd was transported to a hospital for injuries he sustained from his altercation with the gym instructor. He continues to be treated.

While the Burbank Police Department have not booked Lloyd or filed charges against him, the spokesperson said the case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.