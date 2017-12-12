A Missouri man is charged in the death of a 3-year-old after authorities say he allegedly threw her on the floor multiple times last month because she wouldn’t follow his instructions to put on pajamas, PEOPLE confirms.

Jalen Da’Shawn Vaden, of Carl Junction, is being held without bond in the county jail, accused of child abuse resulting in death, according to jail records.

Those records do not indicate whether Vaden, 22, is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf or if he has entered a plea.

Carl Junction police identified the victim as Jayda Kyle, who is the daughter of Vaden’s live-in girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit compiled by the Jasper County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office and obtained by PEOPLE.

Police responded to the home shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 after a 911 call reported the girl was unconscious and not breathing. She died three days later at a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, where an autopsy “revealed several head injuries consistent with child abuse,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Sheriff’s detectives who subsequently interviewed Vaden concluded that on Nov. 28, he allegedly entered Jayda’s bedroom and “became upset over the child not being dressed in the pajamas he instructed her to put on,” according to the affidavit.

He then picked her up and threw her down, “causing the child to strike her head on the floor,” the affidavit alleges.

Shortly thereafter, Jayda emerged from the bedroom wearing a different set of pajamas, which Vaden allegedly took off of her before throwing her on the bed.

When Vaden returned again to the bedroom, he observed Jayda not dressed as he’d instructed and once more picked up and threw her onto the bed, then grabbed her leg, “tossing” her “face first” onto the floor, according to allegations in the affidavit.

Vaden later found the girl bleeding and unresponsive.

Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Haase said in a statement that his department had not previously had any dealings with either adult in the household.

He cleared the child’s mom of any wrongdoing, the Joplin Globe reports.