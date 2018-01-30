Missouri Man Allegedly Killed Couple, Returned Next Day to Murder Their 17-Month-Old Daughter

A 24-year-old Missouri man is facing a possible death sentence after authorities charged him with allegedly stabbing a young couple to death before returning the next day to fatally shoot their 17-month-old daughter.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that Drew Atchison, 24, has been detained as the sole suspect in the Jan. 25 slayings of Samara Fontaine Kitts, 23, and her 24-year-old high school sweetheart, Harley Michael Million, and the Jan. 26 killing of their 17-month-old daughter, Willa Fontaine Million.

Investigators from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were asked to check on the family, who had not been heard from in days. They reached the Williamsville home and found evidence of foul play.

The court documents allege that Atchison confessed to killing the family. However, the documents do not specify a possible motive.

The three bodies were found on Monday, buried on privately-owned land not far from Highway JJ in Butler County, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Samara Fontaine Kitts and Harley Michael Million with their daughter, Willa Facebook

Atchison, according to the court filings, allegedly stabbed Million and Kitts to death inside their home. In addition to three counts of murder, he has also been charged with three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of child kidnapping.

Held without bail, Atchison has yet to enter pleas to the charges and it was unclear if he has retained legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

A knife was used to kill the couple, who had recently celebrated their eighth year together, reports KFVS.

After the killings, Atchison allegedly dragged the two bodies outside, placing them in the bed of Million’s truck, according to the court records. He allegedly went back inside and shut the toddler inside a room, where she spent the night with the family’s dogs — and her parents bodies just outside.

The next morning, investigators allege Atchison returned to the home to destroy evidence of the killings.

He allegedly put the child inside Million’s truck and allegedly drove all three to a location off of Highway JJ.

According to the court documents, Atchison tossed the knife in the woods and removed the toddler from the truck. He allegedly fatally shot the girl before burying all three bodies beneath trash and blankets.

PEOPLE was unable to reach any of the couple’s relatives for comment, but KFVS received a statement from a family member saying Samara and Harley were “amazing parents to Willa.”

The statement added: “They both have large families who love them very much and a large circle of life-long friends.”