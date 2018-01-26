Couple Kept Girl as 'Sex Slave' While Abusing Her For More Than a Year, Prosecutors Allege

A husband and wife are accused in Missouri of raping a girl who lived with them over a period of 15 months, essentially keeping her as a “sex slave,” PEOPLE confirms.

Alicia Dykes and Larry Dykes Jr., of Stafford, were charged Friday with multiple sex crimes, including statutory sodomy, according to probable cause statements obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities believe the alleged abuse began when the girl was younger than 14. Both suspects are 42.

“This couple had this girl as a sex slave,” Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser said, the Kansas City Star reports. Speaking to PEOPLE, however, Berkstresser noted that the characterization of “sex slave” referred to the alleged abuse but not to any specific charges against the Dykes.

Webster County deputies were made aware of the suspected crimes last week, by a friend of the girl. The friend contacted authorities on Jan. 17 after the girl revealed the alleged abuse

She later described to investigators a history of torment stretching from October 2016 to January.

The girl alleged that Larry began molesting before she was 14 years old, according to the probable cause statement. By the time she was 14, the girl said, she had allegedly been raped by Larry and forced to perform oral sex on him a “minimum of twice a week up to three times daily.”

The girl said she was also allegedly forced to participate in threesomes with the couple, the documents state. She said she was handcuffed during the alleged sexual abuse and sometimes blindfolded.

Larry is charged with eight counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of child molestation and one count of statutory rape.

Alicia is charged with five counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child molestation.

Both are being held in the Webster County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond. Attorney information for them was not available on Friday.