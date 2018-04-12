Missouri Babysitter Charged With Manslaughter After Dog Kills 13-Month-Old Girl

A Missouri woman is in custody after a dog she was keeping killed a 13-month-old girl in her care, PEOPLE confirms.

Erica N. Jordan, 33, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter on April 5 in the death a month earlier of toddler Loxli Chavez. According a statement by Cape Girardeau police, Jordan is accused of “acting with criminal negligence that resulted in … death.”

The charge, a felony, carries a maximum sentence of four years.

Loxli was attacked on March 9 at Jordan’s house, according to authorities. In court records, Jordan described hearing “screaming and crying” during the attack. She also said that there was “blood everywhere.”

Jordan managed to pull the dog off of Loxli and call 911.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. According to local TV station KFVS, an autopsy showed that she died of two puncture wounds to the skull.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Jordan allegedly told police that she was keeping the dog temporarily for her brother. The dog, named Smokey, was part pit bull, Labrador and malamute. He weighed between 30 and 40 lbs.

Jordan allegedly told police that the dog was “not good with kids” and that Smokey had bitten her son about a year ago, but she thought he had calmed down after being neutered.

A GoFundMe page set up for Loxli’s family states she “was full of life, she was happy, strong and was always full of joy. She is also described as having a beautiful attitude. She would wrinkle up her nose and snort. Just a couple of weeks ago she started taking her first steps.”

“The family is devastated and in shock right now,” the online fundraiser reads. “It was all so unexpected.”

Jordan has posted $5,000 bond. As a condition of her release, a judge ordered her to not have any children in her home other than her own biological kids.

Court records do not reflect an attorney who could comment on her behalf. She did not immediately return a call from PEOPLE.