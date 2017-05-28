Mississippi Man Accused of Killing 8, Including Deputy, in Shooting Spree: ‘I Ain’t Fit to Live’

A Mississippi man is accused of killing eight people in a shooting spree after an altercation with his family, according to multiple reports.

Willie Godbolt, 35, was arrested early on Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed a total of eight people at three different locations throughout the night, according to The Clarion-Ledger. Among the dead is 36-year-old Lincoln County Deputy William Durr.

“My pain wasn’t designed for him. He was just there,” Godbolt told the Ledger of the deputy after his arrest. “We was talking about me taking my children … somebody called the officer … that’s what they do, they intervene. It cost him his life. I’m sorry.”

The shooting spree began at around 11:30 p.m. with a domestic call at a home in Bogue Chitto. There, three women and the deputy were found dead, according to Mississippi News Now. The bodies of two boys were found at another residence and a man and women were found dead at the final crime scene.

Suspect tells me Lincoln Co. deputy was just in the way, and after all this he meant to commit suicide by cop. pic.twitter.com/ZebieSQkdR — Therese Apel (@TRex21) May 28, 2017

Several agencies were involved in the arrest, WAPT News reports.

In footage captured by the Ledger, Godbolt said he wanted police to kill him.

“Suicide by cop was my intention,” he said. “I ain’t fit to live. Not after what I’ve done.”

In a Facebook post, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant spoke out about the deputy’s death.

“Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities,” he wrote. “Too often, we lose one of our finest.”

It is unclear whether Godbolt has been charged yet.

Officials with the Brookhaven Police Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.