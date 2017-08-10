Mississippi Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting 6-Year-Old Brother While He Played Video Game

A Mississippi teenager allegedly fatally shot his 6-year-old brother while the young boy was playing a video game on his phone, PEOPLE confirms.

On Friday, Zaylan Sparkman was reportedly sitting on top of a washing machine while playing the video game on a phone when he was shot once in the stomach, according to a report in The Sun Herald newspaper.

The following day, Gulfport police arrested Albert Deonte Craft III, 16, and charged him as an adult with one count of manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000. He requested a public defender, Harrison County court officials tell PEOPLE.

Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen told reporters that Zaylan was pronounced dead at a nearby Gulfport, Mississippi, hospital. Bromen told reporters he didn’t suspect there was a dispute between the pair.

“If this had been a dispute, or there had been any type of intent, there would have been a murder charge,” Bromen told reporters.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Sun Herald, the teen and a witness allegedly told police that Craft was attempting to scare the 6-year-old. Police said the teen allegedly told them he pulled the trigger once and it didn’t go off, but then pulled the trigger again and it fired.

Craft is being charged as an adult and is waiting for an indictment from the grand jury, officials said. Zaylan, who was supposed to start the first grade next week, is expected to be buried on Saturday.