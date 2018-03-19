9-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Allegedly Fatally Shoots Sister, 13, Over Video Game Controller

A 13-year-old Mississippi girl was allegedly killed by her 9-year-old brother Saturday in a dispute over a video game controller, PEOPLE confirms.

The girl was allegedly shot in the back of the head with a .25 caliber handgun after she would not give her brother a video game controller he wanted, Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell tells PEOPLE.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital and died Sunday evening from her injuries.

“This is a very difficult, very unusual case,” Cantrell says of the incident. “Just a tragic situation.”

No charges have been filed yet as Monroe authorities continue to investigate the killing, says Cantrell, who adds that his office is working with prosecutors.

“This is all new ground for us, we’ve never dealt with a kid shooting a kid at age 9,” Cantrell told the Clarion Ledger. “We don’t know yet what kind of charges or if charges will be pressed. We want to make sure we’re doing everything correctly.”

Cantrell says the children began arguing while their mother was in the kitchen cooking. When the 13-year-old did not give her little brother a the controller, the boy allegedly went into a bedroom nightstand and pulled out the gun — allegedly owned by the mother’s live-in boyfriend.

The bullet went through the victim’s brain, Cantrell says.

Cantrell tells PEOPLE he was the first to arrive on the scene and spoke with the boy, who he said was in “complete shock.”