Crime

Fears for Missing Woman as Dismembered Body Parts Wash Ashore in New York City: ‘She Didn’t Deserve This’

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Jennifer Londono

Friends of a missing New Jersey woman fear that a leg and a headless torso recently found in waters near Brooklyn and Manhattan may be the remains of the 31-year-old who vanished on June 25.

Although police have not identified who the body parts belong to, friends of Jennifer Londono believe them to be hers, even holding a vigil for the woman Monday night, according to NBC New York

“I won’t rest until I hear who did this,” Londono’s friend Andres Giraldo told the station.

Londono was last seen closing up Luna Lounge, a bar in Englewood, New Jersey, which she founded and opened last month, ABC reports.

A leg washed up in New York’s Upper West Side over the weekend, according to WPIX. Last Tuesday, a couple walking by a Brooklyn bay spotted the torso floating in the water, according to NBC.

Police released a photo of a tattoo on the body parts in hopes identifying the victim, ABC reports. Londono’s mother came forward, telling officials that her daughter had the same tattoo.

“For the past few days, I try to close my eyes every night, just to think that this is a dream and she’s gonna come back,” Marcela Toro told NBC of her friend. “She didn’t deserve this.”