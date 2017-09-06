PEOPLE Explains: Missing Toddler’s Body Likely Found Encased in Concrete in Mom’s Former Home

Police in Wichita, Kansas, suspect a gruesome discovery in a rental home last weekend has a tragic backstory.

As authorities detailed on Tuesday, a preliminary investigation shows the remains of a small child found encased in concrete on Saturday are likely those of 3-year-old Evan Brewer, who vanished in July amid concerns for his welfare.

Here are five things to know about the case.

1. Child’s Remains Found by Property Landlord

The child’s remains were found inside of a concrete structure in the rented home in Wichita where Evan used to live with his mother, 36-year-old Miranda Miller, according to authorities.

Miller and Stephen Bodine, 40, who also lived in the home and is believed to be her boyfriend, had recently been evicted, Wichita Police Department Lt. Jeff Gilmore said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Their former landlord was cleaning the property on Saturday when he called police saying he found the structure, which was emitting a strong odor inside the home, Gilmore said. Investigators removed the structure — which police have declined to further describe — and the remains were discovered inside.

Authorities said DNA testing will confirm the tentative identification, with results expected back in two weeks.

2. Key Facts Still Unclear but Abuse Allegations Revealed

Gilmore said the investigation into the Evan’s disappearance is ongoing and key facts remain publicly unclear, such as how and when the boy was allegedly killed. Gilmore declined to answer questions at Tuesday’s news conference.

However, he described the series of events leading up to Evan going missing — including an accusation the boy was abused — and announced that Bodine and Miller are suspected of interfering with parental custody.

According to Wichita police, Evan’s father, Carlo Brewer, had been concerned for several months about his son, who was in Miller’s custody. In March, Brewer initiated contact with the Kansas Department for Children and Families about the boy’s welfare, Gilmore said.

In April, DCF began investigating an allegation that Evan had been abused, Gilmore said, and on July 6 — the same day Evan is listed in missing-persons reports as disappearing — the court issued a protection from abuse order for Carlo Brewer on behalf of his son.

3. Boy’s Mom Has Been Arrested

Authorities attempting to serve Miller with the order were not able to locate her or Evan, Gilmore told reporters on Tuesday. In August, he said, investigators learned that Miller “was aware of the protection from order and was actively eluding being served.”

On Wednesday police located Miller in Wichita and arrested her on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody, Gilmore said. She was booked into jail and remains held in lieu of $25,000 bond. Evan was not with her when she was taken into custody.

Bodine, Miller’s suspected boyfriend, was also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody, Gilmore said. According to jail records, Bodine is additionally suspected of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property, though it is unclear if that is connected to Evan’s case.

He is being held in lieu of a combined $260,000 bond.

Bodine and Miller have not yet entered pleas. It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys.

4. Report: Missing Boy Previously Beaten ‘to the Point of Death’

Documents obtained by the Associated Press in connection with Evan Brewer’s child welfare case show a history of fears the boy was being abused while he was in Miller’s custody, in the months before his disappearance.

His father’s petition for the protection from abuse order cites four complaints of possible abuse that were made to the state’s DCF between July 2016 and April, the AP reports.

One witness claimed Evan was beaten “to the point of death” while in the custody of his mother, the protection from abuse order states, according to the AP.

He was also described as “filthy and without appropriate clothing,” with an injury to his nose, according to one of the abuse reports obtained by the news outlet.

Evan’s father also wrote in his petition that Miller had been refusing him visitation since February.

Three neighbors around the rental home where the remains were found Saturday, where Miller and Evan used to live, told the Wichita Eagle that they had never seen him.

A spokeswoman for the Kansas DCF declined to comment to PEOPLE, citing privacy regulations, but confirmed there was an active investigation into Evan’s case.

5. Boy’s Family: ‘We Are Devastated’

Evan’s paternal grandfather, Carl Brewer — the former mayor of Wichita and a candidate for governor of Kansas — on Tuesday reacted to the news that his grandson’s body had likely been found:

“We are devastated by the death of our sweet and loving grandson, Evan. We cannot begin to make sense of this tragedy but are thankful the suspects are in custody.

“We request prayers and privacy for our family during this difficult time and while the police continue their investigation.”

Calls to Wichita police, the medical examiner’s office, Miller, Bodine and Carl and Carlo Brewer were not returned.