Missing Virginia Woman Found Dead Inside Her Home After Her Fiancé Reported Her Missing

The body of a Virginia woman was found inside her home on Monday night, two days after her fiancé reported her missing.

Police haven’t announced a cause of death for 31-year-old Molly Miller. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on Wednesday to determine how she died.

Miller was found inside the home that she shared with her fiancé, Anson Parker.

According to police, Parker had last seen Miller at the home at 8:30 p.m. on December 29. Shortly after, someone used Parker’s credit card to purchase more than $300 of groceries. Police have not disclosed if they believe either Parker or Miller used the card. About 24 hours later, Parker filed a missing persons report.

Molly Miller

After Monday’s gruesome discovery, Miller’s parents released a statement saying that they were standing by Parker, who was “the love of Molly’s life.”

“Molly Meghan Miller, our cherished daughter, lives forever in our hearts and memories,” Marian and Dano McConnell said in the statement. “She is a free spirit, a light in our lives, creative, loving, fiercely independent, and a seeker of truth.”

“Please keep Anson Parker, Molly’s fiancé, in your prayers,” the statement continues. “He lost the love of his life. Anson is the love of Molly’s life as well; and along with Luca, their dog, they are a perfect triangle of love. Anson is family and has our 100% support and we are standing by him to help him any way we can.”

While authorities try to determine exactly what happened to Miller, her family says that they are keeping her memory alive.

“Although Molly left us in body, her spirit and soul are forever present,” the statement says. “She is a present to us; a true gift. We will always refer to Molly in the present tense – she is not gone – she is in a better place and at peace.”