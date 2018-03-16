Two toddlers who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe after their mother was fatally shot, according to multiple reports.

But the father of the children, a person of interest in the mom’s killing who police believe took the children, remains at large.

Two-year-old Jordyn Washington and her brother, Lynn Roby, 3, were found with their grandmother at her Harvey, Illinois, home Thursday, according to the Chicago Tribune. The pair were reported missing Wednesday after their mother, 27-year-old Lakisha Roby, was fatally shot outside a gas station shortly after 1:30 a.m. in Markham.

Police allege the children were last seen with their father, 40-year-old Lynn Washington. After they kids went missing, police believed them to be in danger and said Washington was considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who encounters him is urged to immediately call 911.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On the morning of Roby’s death, police believe she and Washington had an argument at the gas station after Washington allegedly approached her.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports a protective order granted against Washington last November forbade him from having any contact with his kids.

After the killing, detectives say a man who was with Roby at the time sought help at the nearest gas station, speeding off in his car.

Lynn Washington Illinois State Police

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

Washington is alleged to have picked up his children from a family friend more than 12 hours after the homicide. The family friend, according to police, was unaware Roby had been killed.

Washington is African American with brown hair and brown eyes and stands about 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs about 180 pounds and has tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm, and chest.