Missing Texas College Student’s Boyfriend Arrested After Human Remains Found During Search

Texas police arrested the boyfriend of missing 22-year-old woman Zuzu Verk after unidentified human remains were discovered on Friday.

The Alpine Police Department in Alpine, Texas, said in a press release that they had arrested 25-year-old student Robert Fabian at 9 a.m. on Saturday on a warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse. It is not known if he has retained an attorney or how he pleads in relation to the charges.

Police found the still-unidentified remains in a shallow grave in Sunny Glen, an area northwest of Alpine, according to an early police department Facebook post. Officials wrote that the remains were sent off for identification while the search for Verk continues.

Fabian was the person who first reported Verk missing after he had claimed that he had not seen her for two days. He was named a suspect two weeks after her disappearance, according to the The Dallas Morning News. He did not speak at a grand jury about his girlfriend’s disappearance in December when he was questioned about his version of events, KOSA-TV reported.

Verk’s parents, Lori and Glenn Verk, moved to Texas to search for their daughter, according to The Washington Post. Her mother described Verk, who was a student at Sul Ross State University, as being known in the community for her conservation work, according to the newspaper.

The Alpine Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.