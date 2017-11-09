Missing Pa. Teen Last Seen in New York City May Be Victim of Sex-Trafficking: ‘I Need Her Home’

A Pennsylvania teen’s disappearance in New York City is being investigated as a case of possible sex trafficking, police tell PEOPLE.

Corinna Slusser, 19, was last seen leaving the Haven Motel in Queens on Sept. 20, according to an N.Y.C. police spokesman. About a week earlier, her family reported her missing when she didn’t attend her grandfather’s funeral in Florida, the New York Daily News reports.

According to the News, Slusser disappeared weeks after she sought an order of protection in Manhattan against a 32-year-old man who had assaulted her in August.

Slusser, an avid social media user, was last heard from in late September, friends tell PEOPLE.

The last picture she shared on Instagram was on Sept. 10, with the location tag in the Bronx. On Oct. 6, Slusser turned 19 but did not contact friends or family, longtime friend Kayleigh LeVan says.

The exact details of where Slusser was living in Pennsylvania and how and when she came to N.Y.C. remain unclear. Friends say she moved from Pennsylvania in late summer.

Over the summer, the aspiring makeup artist moved out of the Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, home she shared with her mother to live with a female friend in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, about 40 miles away, LeVan says.

Despite her Facebook saying she attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Slusser instead pursued a career in cosmetology after leaving high school last year, friend Harleigh Welsh tells PEOPLE.

In the weeks leading up to her disappearance, Slusser shared pictures of her life in New York and invited friends to visit her apartment, which she said had a doorman, LeVan says.

“She was so excited about New York,” LeVan says. “She was excited about having her own place.”

Slusser’s family could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

“My daughter was a great student, a cheerleader. She had many friends … I need her home and I cant bare anymore days like this,” Slusser’s mother, Sabina Tuorto, wrote on Facebook. “I fear the worst but I pray for the best and her to return home.”

Slusser is described by police as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing 140 lbs. and approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, with a large black flower-type tattoo in the middle of her chest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online or by texting them 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.