PEOPLE Explains: Neighbors Charged After Pregnant Woman Found Dead and a Baby Is Allegedly Found in Their Home

Police have confirmed that a body found wrapped in plastic in a river on Sunday is that of 22-year-old Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, who was eight months pregnant when she went missing in Fargo, North Dakota, earlier this month.

Two of LaFontaine-Greywind’s neighbors — Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and her boyfriend, 32-year-old William Henry Hoehn — have now been charged in connection with her death after a baby whom authorities believe is hers was allegedly found in their apartment.



Here are six things to know about the case and the latest developments.

1. LaFontaine-Greywind Went Missing on Aug. 19

LaFontaine-Greywind was last seen that Saturday when, according to Fargo police and previous news reports, she left her family’s basement apartment in Fargo to go upstairs and help a neighbor who was sewing a dress.

Police believe this neighbor was Crews. LaFontaine-Greywind was not seen alive again.

2. After She Disappeared, a Baby Is Found Alive in Neighbors’ Apartment

Days after her disappearance, and after repeated searches of Crews’ apartment, police allege they found a newborn whom they believe to be LaFontaine-Greywind’s in the apartment of Crews and Hoehn, with Crews.

Hoehn and Crews allegedly gave investigators information that led them to believe the baby was LaFontaine-Greywind’s child, but they did not answer questions about the young woman’s whereabouts, police have said.

The pair was arrested and are now charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and providing false information to law enforcement.

They have not yet entered pleas to the charges against them. It is unclear if they have lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

Both Hoehn and Crews remained in jail on Monday without bond.

3. LaFontaine-Greywind’s Remains Were Found In Nearby River

On Sunday, two recreational kayakers discovered the mother-to-be’s body wrapped in plastic in the Red River near Harwood, North Dakota, According to police, the body was stuck to a tree.

“Our hearts are heavy as we morn the loss of this young lady,” Fargo Police Chief David Todd said in a news conference on Monday morning.

LaFontaine-Greywind’s cause of death as well as the manner in which she may have given birth remain unclear.

A preliminary autopsy was completed on Monday morning, but additional tests will be conducted. At a news conference Monday, police declined to comment on a possible motive.

4. Crews Allegedly Told Hoehn, ‘This Is Our Baby’

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hoehn allegedly told police he arrived home from work on Aug. 19 to find Crews cleaning up blood in the bathroom. She was also holding a baby girl and allegedly told him, “This is our baby, this is our family,” the documents state.

Hoehn allegedly told police he removed garbage bags containing bloody towels and his own bloody shoes and allegedly left them in a dumpster in West Fargo, the documents show.

Crews claimed to detectives that she had invited LaFontaine-Greywind to the couple’s apartment and taught the pregnant woman how to self-induce birth by breaking her own water, according to the documents.



Crews claimed LaFontaine-Greywind gave her the baby on Aug. 21 — two days after LaFontaine-Greywind vanished from the same apartment building.

5. Victim’s Boyfriend: ‘All I Wanted Was a Life with Savanna and My Baby’

LaFontaine-Greywind and her boyfriend, Ashton Matheny, had a plan for their future together and for the newborn baby whom they would soon raise, he told the Forum News Service last week.

“All I wanted was a life with Savanna and my baby, but they took it from me,” he told the outlet in an interview prior to the discovery of her body. “My world’s gone, man. They took my world from me.”

According to Matheny, he and LaFontaine-Greywind had named their baby Haisley Jo.

They were scheduled to move to a new Fargo apartment together on Sept. 1, in preparation for the child, who was due Sept. 20. Their new apartment would have been across from where LaFontaine-Greywind lived with her family.

6. Victim’s Mom: ‘She Would Have Been a Wonderful Mom’

In an interview with PEOPLE, LaFontaine-Greywind’s mother, Norberta Greywind, described her daughter as someone with a “big heart, she loved everyone. She loved kids, family, yeah. She would have been a wonderful mom.”

Asked what she will tell her granddaughter, Greywind said, “That her mom loved her and wanted her and it was, we were all excited and her mom was a wonderful person.”

