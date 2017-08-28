Boyfriend of Pregnant North Dakota Woman Found Dead in River: ‘They Took My World from Me’

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind and her boyfriend, Ashton Matheny, had a plan for their future together and for the newborn baby whom they would soon raise in Fargo, North Dakota.

But then LaFontaine-Greywind vanished last week from her apartment building and, on Sunday, she was found dead — a sudden, mysterious slaying that has so far left behind more grief than answers for her loved ones.

“All I wanted was a life with Savanna and my baby, but they took it from me,” Matheny told the Forum News Service last week, before LaFontaine-Greywind’s body was found in a local river. “My world’s gone, man. They took my world from me.”

Fargo police said that on Thursday, two of LaFontaine-Greywind’s neighbors, William Henry Hoehn, 32, and 38-year-old Brooke Lynn Crews, were arrested in connection with her disappearance after a newborn believed to be her baby girl was allegedly found in their apartment, which she visited hours before being reported missing.

On Sunday, LaFontaine-Greywind’s body was found by two kayakers “heavily wrapped in plastic and duct tape” in the Red River near Harwood, North Dakota, just before 6 p.m., policed announced at a press conference. Authorities were also investigating a farmstead nearby, after searchers there found “suspicious items.”

Both suspects are held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and providing false information to law enforcement, according to authorities. A possible motive remains unclear, as does LaFontaine-Greywind’s cause of death or the manner in which her child was born.

Crews and Hoehn remain in jail and it is unclear whether they have entered pleas or retained attorneys who could comment on their behalf. They are expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon. Formal charges are also reportedly expected on Monday.

In an interview prior to the discovery of his girlfriend’s body, Matheny told the Forum News Service that the couple was excited to be parents. But now, Matheny — who had been dating LaFontaine-Greywind for six years — said he isn’t allowed to see the baby girl that is likely his daughter because of pending DNA testing to confirm the child’s identity.

According to the News Service, the infant is at a local hospital in the custody of social services.

“It breaks my heart,” Matheny said. “They’re admitting it’s [our] baby. I guarantee if I saw it, I could tell whose child is. It doesn’t matter what I think. They have guidelines and procedures.”

Investigators have not returned repeated messages about the LaFontaine-Greywind case; efforts to reach Matheny or LaFontaine-Greywind’s family have been unsuccessful.

According to Matheny, he and LaFontaine-Greywind had named their baby Haisley Jo. They were scheduled to move in to a new Fargo apartment together on Sept. 1, in preparation for the child, who was due Sept. 20. Their new apartment would have been across the street from where LaFontaine-Greywind lived with her family.

On Friday, police collected DNA samples from Matheny, the Forum News Service reports. Results are expected to take about a week.

“It’s taking forever,” he told the news outlet. “It’s taking too long. This whole thing is taking too long.”

According to Fargo police and previous news reports, LaFontaine-Greywind was last seen alive on Aug. 19 when, her family said, she left their basement apartment to go upstairs and model a dress being sewn by a neighbor.

Matheny told the Forum News Service that he texted with her about an hour before she left.

Crews, who shares an apartment with Hoehn, is suspected of being the neighbor who asked for LaFontaine-Greywind’s help that day, and she was the one allegedly found with the newborn baby when police searched their apartment on Thursday.

An autopsy is taking place on LaFontaine-Greywind’s body, with results expected later this week.