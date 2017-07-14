Second Person Detained as Possible Accomplice in Case of 4 Missing Pa. Men After Man Confesses: Reports

Pennsylvania authorities have detained a second man as a “person of interest” in their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of four young men — one of whose bodies was identified among the remains found in a common grave on the property of a previously detained man, who confessed to the killing.

Sean Kratz, 20, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to Fox29, which cites sources close to the investigation.

CBS Philly reports that police believe Kratz may have allegedly used construction equipment to help Cosmo DiNardo, 20, bury the bodies of Tom Meo, 21, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, and Mark Sturgis, 22.

On Thursday, Dinardo’s lawyer told reporters the 20-year-old confessed to prosecutors he killed all four men. DiNardo’s attorney says his client will not face the death penalty after agreeing to plead guilty to four first-degree murder counts.

Philly.com reports that Kratz has two pending burglary cases in Philadelphia courts. One stems from a December 2016 incident that resulted in the filing of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property, and other charges.

In June 2016, Kratz allegedly stole more than $1,000 in yard tools. He is also accused of stealing $450 worth of jewelry, court records obtained by PEOPLE show.

Court records do not list any attorney for Kratz.

Kratz was also arrested for alleged shoplifting in Montgomery County last December, but that case was closed and PEOPLE was unable to determine how it was resolved.

DiNardo is being held on $5 million cash bail. He was initially arrested Monday on an unrelated felony firearms possession charge but was released on bail Tuesday evening after posting 10 percent of $1 million bond.

He was re-arrested on the car theft charge, prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by PEOPLE, DiNardo allegedly illegally possessed both a 20-gauge shotgun and the ammunition for it.

DiNardo was prohibited from owning such a weapon, the document alleges, as he was “known to be suffering from a mental illness” following his involuntary commitment to a mental institution. Prosecutors contend he’s a diagnosed schizophrenic.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea for the weapons or car theft charge.

He told reporters he was sorry as he was led out of the prosecutor’s office in a Bucks County courthouse Thursday afternoon.