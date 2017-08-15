Missing Husband of Utah Blogger Found Dead in Creek Weeks After Vanishing: Family Is ‘Deeply Pained’

The body of a 30-year-old Utah father who vanished in late July after acting strangely has been recovered from an area creek, PEOPLE confirms.

Paul Swenson’s body was found floating in Mill Creek in South Salt Lake, Utah, about 4 p.m. on Sunday, about 30 miles from his home, according to investigators. He was last seen alive on July 27 and was heading to Salt Lake City, authorities have said.

His cause and manner of death have not been released, pending the toxicology test results. The medical examiner did rule out foul play as contributing to Swenson’s death.

Authorities have said he made little sense when he spoke to relatives hours before disappearing. He was reported missing later that day by his wife, Ashlee Swenson, who runs a popular style and design blog that also chronicles her life as a new mother to their young daughter.

Online, she has helped amplify the story of and search for her husband.

“We are deeply pained to have our most dreaded fear confirmed,” Ashlee wrote on Instagram on Monday, after learning of Paul’s death. “We have been working with law enforcement closely over the past weeks as they search for answers. Thank you for your prayers for Paul and our whole family. We are asking for privacy as our family takes the time to absorb this tragic news and to mourn.”

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to you as our community,” Ashlee continued. “Your support has lifted us. Please pray for us.”

Paul’s family posted an identical statement on Facebook. (PEOPLE could not reach them for comment.)

Paul was last seen on July 27 leaving his home in American Fork, Utah, and told family members he had an appointment in Salt Lake City, about 30 minutes away. But American Fork police believe he never made it.

Paul’s car, a black 2016 BMW X6, was found the morning after he was reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” near an elementary school in Salt Lake’s Glendale neighborhood, authorities said.

Volunteers and investigators spent three weeks searching for any sign of the missing father.

The case remains under investigation, according to police.