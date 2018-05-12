Missing Oregon Boy, 1, Found Safe After Father Allegedly Left Him Naked and Alone in Woods

An Oregon toddler reported missing after his father allegedly left him alone in a forest was found safe in a pile of dirt, PEOPLE confirms.

Bradley Thomas, 1, was found naked and unharmed in a forest six hours after the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office launched a search party for the toddler Thursday morning, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Detective Doug Jackson who found Bradley safe about 15 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/bLdisEtzrT — Deschutes Sheriff (@DeschutesSO) May 10, 2018

Bradley was found lying on the ground one mile from where his family’s vehicle was parked in the woods, the news release states. His father, Brandon Blouin, was arrested on charges of criminal mistreatment, child neglect and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Authorities allege Blouin left his son alone in the forest while looking for the toddler’s 18-year-old mother. The unidentified woman had walked away from the family’s vehicle and when she did not return, Blouin set off to find her with Bradley. During his search, Blouin allegedly put his son down and left him alone.

Blouin is believed to have been under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the incident, the news release states.

Photo of 1 year old Bradley Michael Thomas pic.twitter.com/hfzAVxHKle — Deschutes Sheriff (@DeschutesSO) May 10, 2018

Blouin has also been charged with assault for an injury authorities believe the boy sustained while under his care.

“We are incredibly thankful for the outpouring of assistance we received from other public safety partners and the community during this incident,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

Blouin was taken into police custody at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. It is unclear whether he is being held on bond and whether he has an attorney.