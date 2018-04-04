Missing Ohio Mom's Body Is Found in Garbage Can — and Ex-Boyfriend Is Charged

A 35-year-old Ohio man faces murder charges in the death of his ex-girlfriend, who was the mother of three of his children and who was last seen alive on Feb. 26, PEOPLE confirms.

Nearly a month later, on March 22, Miriam Johnson’s body was “found in a garbage can at an abandoned house,” Capt. Kathrine Dolan of the Cleveland Heights Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE that Johnson, 31, was shot and stabbed. She died from a gunshot wound to the head and from sharp force injuries to her trunk and extremities.

Yaphet Bradley was charged with one count of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Dolan says. He is being held on $1 million bond.

On Feb. 25, Johnson’s mother dropped her off at her Cleveland Heights home, reports Cleveland.com. The following day, Johnson reportedly called her employer to tell them she wouldn’t be going in.

Her mother grew concerned and feared Bradley was holding Johnson against her will, according to court records, which prompted police to search for Bradley.

For nearly a month, family members searched for Johnson until her body was discovered.

On March 30, law enforcement agencies located Bradley inside his vehicle in a CVS parking lot, according to local TV station WOIO.

“Bradley rammed a task force police vehicle in an attempt to flee but his attempts to elude capture were unsuccessful,” alleges a statement from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, which was assisting the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

Yaphet Bradley US Marshals Service

Detectives earlier arrested Calvin Young, 24. Local TV station FOX8 reported he was charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of official business, and abuse of a corpse in connection with Johnson’s death.

According to court records, Young was being held on a $500,000 bond. The records show he has not entered a plea or obtained an attorney.

Bradley, also, has not entered a plea or obtained an attorney, according to court records. He is expected to make his first appearance on Friday.

Johnson’s family released a statement, which was obtained by WOIO.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Miriam and deeply troubled by the disgusting acts of those responsible. Those who knew Miriam remember how bright and cheerful she was. We remember her smile. Miriam loved her children and her family, and despite her challenges that love was inspiring her to try to put her life together,” according to the statement. “We are grateful that her children are safe and are with those who love them.”