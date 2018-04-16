Have You Seen This Woman? 24-Year-Old Vanishes From Local Inn as Three Suspects are Arrested

Missouri police are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman believed to have been recently abducted from a motel, PEOPLE confirms.

Savannah Barton was last seen at the Economy Inn in Springfield at 9 a.m. Sunday and investigators suspect she was kidnapped by two men and a woman, according to Springfield police.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Barton.

Officers responded to a reported abduction on Sunday afternoon and arrested three suspects in Barton’s case, according to a news release.

The trio was located at the Flagship Inn, near the Economy, and each was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, police said.

Barton was not with the suspects, who were not identified by name.

She is believed to be in danger and was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, jeans and a green hat, according to police.

Further details about the disappearance or how police became involved were not immediately available on Monday.

Barton is described as having blue eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. and with recently dyed red hair.

Anyone with information should call the Springfield police department at 417-864-1810.