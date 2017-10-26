Body of Teacher Missing for Five Months Found After Husband Reveals Clues to Her Whereabouts in His Suicide Note

The body of a missing Michigan teacher was discovered Tuesday, the same day her husband was found dead in their home.

After more than 100 days of searching, police recovered the body of Theresa Lockhart, a 44-year-old high school Spanish teacher from Portage, Michigan, who was reported missing in May.

The mystery of her death was solved after her husband, 47-year-old Christopher Lockhart, was found dead in their home Tuesday shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Christopher was meant to report to the Corrections Division of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Tuesday due to his arrest in July from driving under the influence, according to NBC News.

The department of public safety said he was wearing an electronic tag that had shown no movement for several hours.

Police responded to his home for a welfare check where he was found dead in the basement of his home from strangulation, said Portage Police Chief Nicholas Armold during a Wednesday press conference, according to WWMT.

Christopher left a note with a hand-drawn map indicating where police could find his wife’s body.

He also confessed to having killed her on May 18, and disposing of her body the next day in the Allegan Game Area, about 50 miles from their home.

Armold said Lockhart “expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness” in the note, as well as explaining that the two had had an argument.

“In the note he indicated that he just ‘snapped,'” Armold said, referring to the reason behind Theresa’ murder.

The teacher was reported missing by her colleagues after she didn’t show up to work for two consecutive days.

“That was not normal,” Schoolcraft Community Schools’ Superintendent Rusty Stitt told PEOPLE in June.

Her husband was named a person of interest in the case, with Senior Deputy Chief John Blue telling PEOPLE at the time, “He hasn’t cooperated pretty much from the beginning — very little, if any.”

Lockhart reportedly wouldn’t allow the police to search the home he shared with his wife — leading police to serve him with a search warrant on June 7.

Theresa’s sister Joan Mullowney told The Huffington Post she contacted Lockhart when she heard the news about her sister’s disappearance.

“He wasn’t very forthcoming with information,” Mullowney said. “To be truthful, he seemed rather lackadaisical in his attitude … definitely not the attitude of a loving husband whose wife is missing.”

Mullowney said the couple met on an online dating website in 2006 and were married in 2007.

Jen Zimmerman, who went to college with Theresa and spoke with her the day before she went missing, told local news station WZZM that the couple had been working through some issues for the last few months.

“They were hitting a really rough patch,” Zimmerman said.

Other than teaching Spanish in high school, Theresa also taught a leadership class at the middle school. She contributed to after-school committees, including as the advisor to the school’s National Honor Society.

“She was well liked,” Stitt said.