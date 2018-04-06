Mich. Couple Missing Since November Found Dead in Swamp — After Locals Heard Cries for Help

Authorities searching for a Michigan couple who’d been missing since November found their bodies two weeks ago in a swamp in a northern part of the state, PEOPLE confirms.

Investigators have not disclosed the official causes of death and say their probe into what happened continues.

Alexandria Foust, 19, of Cadillac, and 34-year-old Jeff Hurley of Prudenville, vanished on Nov. 7, 2017. Search efforts commenced the following day, after two hunters reported finding their vehicle stuck in mud off a trail near Moorestown.

The hunters told investigators they heard distant cries for help coming from the woods as they were hunting that November night.

Several of the couple’s personal belongings were also found scattered throughout the surrounding area, police said.

From left: Alexandria Foust and Jeff Hurley Michigan State Police

However, extreme weather conditions are said to have hampered the search for Foust and Hurley and it had to be suspended on Nov. 10.

The families of the missing couple were then notified it was unlikely the couple was alive and that the search effort had shifted to recovering their remains.

Alexandria Marie Foust Facebook

The bodies were at last discovered on March 26, when police cadaver dogs found them by the Dead Stream Swamp in Missaukee County.

Authorities, who confirmed on Wednesday that Foust and Hurley had been found, said that warmer weather opened up areas they previously could not safely search.