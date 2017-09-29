Missing Woman Is From Same N.C. Town as 3 Others who Vanished and Were Later Found Killed

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about a 20-year-old woman missing since early September who vanished from the same North Carolina town as three other women who disappeared within the past year and were later found killed, PEOPLE confirms.

The Lumberton Police Department is asking for help in locating Abby Patterson, who was last seen getting into a brown Buick on Sept. 5.

Patterson stands 5-foot-7 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she also has a birthmark on the back of her left thigh and a tattoo of a bird on her shoulder. She was wearing brown shorts and a white shirt when she was last seen.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Investigators confirm Patterson told her mother she would be back in an hour just before leaving her home.

Later in the day, When the 20-year-old failed to return, her mother called her phone, which went straight to voicemail.

Patterson, who has been living in Florida, is missing from the same town where three murdered women’s bodies have been found this year.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Lumberton investigators tell PEOPLE they do not believe Patterson’s disappearance is connected to the cases of three women — Christina Bennett, 32, Rhonda Jones, 36, and Megan Oxendine, 28 — who vanished from the same town in separate incidents and were discovered slain within the last year.

Police have not identified a suspect or suspects in those killings.

Those with possible information about Patterson’s disappearance are urged to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.