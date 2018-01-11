Missing Georgia College Student’s Body Found Decomposing in Mall

Police in Georgia have identified the body found just before Christmas in a vacant restaurant at the Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth as that of Silling Man, a college student who went missing in October, PEOPLE confirms.

A composite sketch of the woman was published in local papers, resulting in a number of tips that would eventually lead investigators to conclude the remains were those of the 19-year-old.

A statement from the Gwinnett County Police Department says Man was last seen by her family on Oct. 10, 2017. However, family members did not file a missing persons report.

She was last seen by others on Nov. 20, picking up her paycheck from a store in which she worked in a mall in Brookhaven.

Gwinnett County Police Department

Man’s body was found in a vacated space that had previously housed a Subway restaurant.

Authorities believe she was dead for at least two weeks before her decomposing body was discovered.

Detectives are awaiting a cause of death determination but continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police have been unable to retrieve any surveillance footage from the mall around the time Man is believed to have died.

Man was a sophomore at Georgia State University, but did not attend classes last spring or this fall.

Police in Gwinnett County are asking that anyone who may have any information about Man’s “activities and acquaintances” prior to her death call (770) 513-5300.