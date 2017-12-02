Missing Florida Teen Found with Soccer Coach in New York

The search for the missing 17-year-old Florida girl is over.

Caitlyn Frisina was located in New York state with her soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, 27, on Friday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Lake City, Florida, confirmed she had been found around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

Frisina and Rodriguez were found by a New York State Police officer who had spotted his red Mercury Sable GS in Syracuse, New York.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and was able to determine that the driver and passenger in the vehicle were the suspect and the missing child, Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a press conference Friday.

He confirmed Rodriguez had been taken into custody “without incident” while Frisina had been detained until she could be reunited with her family on Saturday.

Caitlyn Frisina and Rian Rodriguez

“I will tell you right off the bat I was relieved and elated,” he said when he was called by New York state police. “A cheer went out in the investigative area with all the detectives who’ve been working this case so hard. We were just elated.”

Hunter said he personally called Frisina’s parents to make them aware that their daughter had been found.

“That was one of the best phone calls in my career,” he said. “The family was elated, of course. They’ve been through a lot, they’re emotionally drained.”

Rodriguez could face charges related to the interference with child custody, but no charges have been filed at this point of the police’s investigation. Hunter said Florida has a warrant for his arrest and is seeking extradition of Rodriguez to the state.

Rodriguez is the head boys soccer coach at Frisina’s Fort White High School, where he also worked as an assistant coach on her girl’s soccer team, Columbia County, Florida, Sheriff’s Detective Capt. Katina Dicks told PEOPLE.

Surveillance footage of Frisina and Rodriguez

Columbia County Sheriff

Frisina withdrew $200 from an ATM on the day of her disappearance in St. Marys, Georgia, about 115 miles north of Fort White, Florida, where she is from, and a second sighting of the pair together was caught on convenience store surveillance video that later placed them in South Carolina, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Murray Smith told PEOPLE.

Authorities said they were investigating the possibility the two had an “intimate relationship” on Wednesday.

“There wasn’t any indication that they had a relationship up until they left,” Smith told PEOPLE. “Once they left and everybody was interviewed, there still was no smoking gun that they were in a relationship.”

“But it is our belief that one or both of them began to have some type of feelings that they wanted to be together, so that’s why they left,” he said.

Police released surveillance images of the two on Wednesday as they appeared to be traveling northward through the Carolinas while stopping at a gas station in Saint George, South Carolina, a pawn shop in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and a Bobopo Food Store in Hardeeville, South Carolina.

“We have no indication that Rian has kidnapped her or is holding her against her will, and we do not believe that he will harm her,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Murray Smith told PEOPLE. “But she is still a juvenile and needs to be home with her family.”